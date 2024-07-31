Unstoppable Romance of Mr Bachchan

Mr Bachchan is one of the upcoming films in Telugu, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role. Harish Shankar directed the film, which is an official remake of the Hindi film Raid. Meanwhile, there is an existing criticism against the chemistry of the lead pair.

Bhagyashri Borse who debuted with Yaariyaan 2 is making her debut in Telugu with the film. The 25-year-old actress is romancing Ravi Teja in the film, and there seems to be a solid chemistry between them. In the stills released so far, and in the song teasers, Ravi is seen sharing a great bond with the film’s leading lady.

However, there is a criticism against the same that the romance blossoming between them is not appealing. A few say that the heroine is half of Ravi Teja and the romance between the two is not correct. In the recent press interactions, the media also pointed this out.

But, the team seems to be not ready to take up the criticism. They released a new poster from the film, indicating the upcoming release of the song Jikki from the film. Even in the poster, we can see Ravi planting a kiss on Bhagyashri’s navel. It looks like the team is banking on this criticism, intending that it is bringing exposure to the film.

Whatsoever maybe, we have to wait until the film’s release on August 15th if this romance between the lead pair helped the makers in pulling crowds to theatres.

Tags Mr Bachchan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯