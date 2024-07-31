Chiru’s Effect: Telugu Film Chamber Responds on Gaddar Awards

After Telangana CM Revanth Reddy openly expressed that the Telugu film industry remained mum on their government’s proposal on the Gaddar Awards, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a tweet. He called upon the Telugu Film Producers Council and other organizations to step forward in bringing the government proposal to reality.

The tweet from Chiranjeevi went viral on social media, and everyone in the film industry prioritized the case. Upon his request, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce responded to the proposal. They released a press note today acknowledging the same.

“At the outset, the Telugu Film Industry conveys its sincere thanks to Sri A. Revanth Reddy garu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana State, and Sri Komatireddy Venkatreddy garu, Hon’ble Minister for Cinematography, for evincing keen interest for the development of Telugu Film Industry in the State of Telangana,” read the press release.

The chamber also wrote, “Our sincere appreciation to Sri Revanth Reddy for hearing us and discussing the recent strides made by the Telugu Film Industry in expanding its footprint PAN India and raising its standards to match the Hollywood films. We are very happy to note that the Government of Telangana is instituting The Gaddar Awards to felicitate artists and technicians, not limited to the Telugu Film Industry but extending to other fields representing Art and Craft. Keeping this in view, we discussed forming a Committee in coordination with Telangana State TV & Film Development Corporation.”

“We, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and Telugu Film Producers’ Council, will constitute a Committee consisting of Representatives from the Telugu Film Industry and formulate the required guidelines in consultation with the Telangana State TV & Film Development Corporation and present the same to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and hon’ble Cinematography Minister at the earliest,” read the press release, signed by secretary Damodar Prasad KL.

This proves that Megastar Chiranjeevi is indeed Industry Pedda who will always think about the welfare of the industry.

Tags Telugu Film Chamber

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯