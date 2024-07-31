Game Must Change For ‘Game Changer’

Producer Dil Raju officially confirmed that Ram Charan’s Game Changer will be released on Christmas eve. However, with the release date still four and a half months away, the fans are anxious that the promotions have not started yet. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the current publicity efforts of the SVC team.

On the occasion of the film’s leading lady Kiara Advani’s birthday, the team revealed a poster, with her character’s name. The fans expected that they might see her in a new getup alongside Ram Charan, but the poster only featured a still from Jaragandi’s song.

With Ram Charan’s talkie part completed, director Shankar is currently busy filming the remaining scenes with other artists. This is the final schedule, and post-production work will soon ramp up in Chennai. The first copy should be ready for re-recording soon.

Although December might seem far off, marketing a pan-India movie with a budget of three hundred crores needs to start building buzz now. The movie has been in the making for over three years and doesn’t have huge expectations among the general audience yet.

Aside from a few leaked updates, Charan’s characters Appanna and Ram Nandan have not been introduced. The promotional strategy is tightly controlled, with any new content only being released with Shankar’s approval.

We are unsure if this is their strategy but it is always good to keep the film’s promotional content in the public for as many days as possible, before the release.

Tags Game Changer

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯