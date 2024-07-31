Lavanya Tries To Confront Raj Tarun At Prasad Labs

The ongoing controversy surrounding hero Raj Tarun took an unexpected turn as his ex-partner Lavanya attempted to confront him at Prasad Lab when the press-meet of “Tiragabadara Saami” is going on. The situation escalated when police intervened to prevent Lavanya from entering the premises.

Lavanya, who has accused Raj Tarun of cheating her under the guise of marriage, was visibly upset upon seeing the actor arrive for the press meet of his film. In a video that surfaced online, she can be heard saying, “Let me talk to my Raj.” This outburst came shortly after Lavanya questioned Raj’s relationship with his co-star Malvi Malhotra, asking, “Why is Malvi with my husband?”. As the police intervened to prevent further escalation, Lavanya’s question, “Why is a man who says he has done no wrong running away?”

On the other hand, Raj Tarun has vehemently denied Lavanya’s allegations, stating that they mutually agreed to part ways in 2017. He has also refuted claims of having an affair with Malvi and stated in the press-meet that he is proceeding legally, and as he doesn’t want his image to get dented, he’s not coming out.

Tags Lavanya Raj Tarun

