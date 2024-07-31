Uruku Patel Teaser: Core Telangana Entertainer

Tejus Kancherla, renowned for his versatile roles and memorable performances in films like Hushaaru, is set to charm audiences with his upcoming film “Uruku Patela.” The movie, accompanied by the intriguing tagline “Get Urikified,” has sparked curiosity among fans and cinephiles alike.

Today, the makers unveiled the teaser and it promises a pakka fun entertainer. It begins with Patel, played by Tejus Kancherla, introduced in a stylish and mass presence. His signature line to every girl in the village is “Marry me and I’ll change your life,” but he faces continuous rejection.

Things change when he encounters the stunning beauty portrayed by Khushboo Choudhary, and he decides that marrying her will transform his life. He falls in love and declares his intentions in front of the entire village. However, the teaser ends with a shot of Patel looking fearful of Khushboo, which piques curiosity and raises many questions.

Tejus Kancherla brings a youthful, energetic flair to his role. With its blend of romance, humor, lively dances, and engaging drama, “Uruku Patela” is poised to be a commercial entertainer. The storyline of “Uruku Patela” promises to deliver a unique entertainment experience set in a rural backdrop.

Under the direction of Vivek Reddy and produced by Kancherla Bala Bhanu for Lead Edge Pictures, “Uruku Patela” features cinematography by Sunny Kurrapati and music composed by Pravin Lakkaraju. Having wrapped up filming, the production team is currently engaged in post-production activities. Uriking soon in theatres.

