Nani’s Son – Keerthy’s Stressbuster

Many friendships are forged on the sets of a film, and some close friendships go on to live beyond the confines of work as well.

Keerthy Suresh and Nani share one such beautiful offscreen friendship. The actor-duo shared screen space in Nenu Local and Dasara. Nani shares a close bond with Keerthy’s family while Keerthy Suresh is extremely fond of Nani’s son Arjun aka Junnu.

Keerthy was recently heard sharing a heartwarming anecdote of her relationship with Junnu, at a promotional interview for her upcoming film Raghu Thatha. Junnu apparently calls Keerthy attha (aunty). Keerthy meanwhile considers Junnu her stressbuster.

Keerthy went on to recount anecdotes of her relationship with Junnu by playing voice notes of the boy, and describing how he lights her up with his cuteness.

She has also gone on to say that the boy is growing up too fast and it makes her extremely happy to see him a little more grown up whenever she comes down to Hyderabad to see him.

