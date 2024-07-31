Buddy will entertain you all on August 2nd: Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is gearing up for his next film titled ‘Buddy.’ This fantasy action drama is set to be the first-ever Telugu film based on a Teddy bear theme. The recently released release trailer promised adrenaline-pumping action and entertainment.

Today, makers arranged the film’s pre release press meet ahead of the grand release. At the event Allu Sirish said, “The shows held before the release of the movie ‘Buddy’ received a great response from all sections of the audience, including children and adults. The mass audience also enjoyed the movie, which was unexpected. ” He added, “I watched the film with them and found that the scenes we hoped the audience would enjoy were particularly loved. Many people are opting for second-week theaters due to high ticket prices. Therefore, we have set the ticket rates for ‘Buddy’ at 99 rupees for single screens and 125 rupees for multiplexes. After discussing with about 200 exhibitors, our producer agreed to lower the ticket rates.”

He continued, “While I consider myself the second hero in this movie, the teddy bear is the real hero. His action scenes are excellent. I have performed many action sequences in the film, which combines action, comedy, and thriller elements, all with proper logic. The teddy bear in ‘Buddy’ is an avid movie watcher and a fan of all heroes, which is why we included some famous dialogues. The film hits theaters on August 2, and ‘Buddy’ will entertain you all.”

Gayathri Bharadwaj is playing the female lead. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Adhana Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green Films, with Sam Anton as the director. Neha Gnanavel Raja is acting as the co-producer.

