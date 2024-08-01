Raja Saab Heroine On Marriage, Cooking & Hidden Talent

Beautiful heroine Malavika Mohanan was set to debut in Telugu with Vijay Devarakonda’s movie earlier, but finally she got a big project, Prabhas’ Raja Saab. However, even before she says hello with the pan-India Superstar’s movie, the talented beauty is going to prove her mettle with Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s “Thangalaan” that is hitting cinemas soon.

During a recent Twitter chat, the actress engaged with fans in a lighthearted banter, addressing various questions that showcased her personality and wit. One notable moment came when a fan asked her about ‘marriage’, to which she replied, “Why are you in a rush to see me married?”.

The chat was filled with other amusing interactions. When asked about her favorite food, Malavika jokingly replied, “Anything that doesn’t involve cooking!” This comment resonated with many fans who can relate to the struggles of cooking.

Another netizen inquired about her go-to relaxation method, to which Malavika quipped, “Binge-watching shows and pretending I’m productive!”. When a fan asked if she had any hidden talents, Malavika replied, “I can nap anywhere, anytime!” This lighthearted claim about her sleeping skills showcased her fun-loving side.

Well, that’s Malavika for the now and she might soon interact with Telugu media for longer chats.

