Rise & Fall Of Raayan In Telugu

Dhanush starrer Raayan, released last week, has crossed the ₹100 crore gross mark within seven days, setting a new record for him among Tier 2 heroes.

This impressive feat has surpassed the lifetime collections of other stars like Siva Karthikeyan. So far this year, the Tamil cinema has not witnessed great success, but Raayan is a big relief.

Despite its routine storyline, the film’s relatable emotions and drama resonated well with viewers, contributing to its box office success. However, the film’s performance in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka has been underwhelming.

While Raayan garnered good collections in Kerala, it failed to significantly impact the Telugu markets. The gangster drama genre, which Dhanush presented, is not new to the Telugu audience, and the reviews have been mixed.

Although the film saw decent collections during its first weekend due to a lack of competition, the momentum slowed down considerably afterward. Despite a lower break-even target, the collections have not been substantial enough to avoid potential buyer losses, which is not the outcome Dhanush hoped for.

The film did not have the strong content seen in Raghuvaran BTech or Sir, which might have contributed to its underwhelming performance in Telugu.

Interestingly, Sundeep Kishan, who played a key role in the film, has benefited significantly. His performance has been well-received, leading to more offers from Kollywood.

