Buddy Finds A Solution For Genuine Problem

Allu Sirish is coming up with a new film titled Buddy. The film unit is busy promoting it and the film gears up for a grand release tomorrow across theatres. Sirish and his team decided to reduce the film’s ticket prices and he shared the thought process behind the same recently.

“Many of my friends tell us they plan to watch the movies in the second week. When I asked why, they said that the ticket prices were high during the first week. I decided that the situation for our film should be different and all the families should come and watch the film in the first week itself. I requested my producer for the same and spoke to all distributors and theatre owners,” spoke Sirish.

“We decided to reduce the ticket prices to make the film accessible for all sections of audiences, especially the families and kids. We made this film for families and kids. We’ve opted for the lowest ticket prices to experience it in the first week of release. I thank my producer Gnanvel Raja for obliging my request,” shared Allu Sirish.

The ticket price of the film for single screens is 99 rupees while the multiplex ticket would cost 125 rupees. Directed by Sam Anton, the film features Allu Sirish, Ajmal Amir, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Mukeshkumar, Mohammed Ali & Others.

Tags Buddy

