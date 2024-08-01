Two Sequels Of Netflix’ Most Watched Series Coming

One of the much anticipated sequels of web series around the world is “Squid Games 2”, the sequel to the hit Korean drama. And now, Netflix has officially announced the release dates for the upcoming seasons. The announcement comes after much anticipation from fans who have been eagerly awaiting news on the show’s future.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024. The new season will continue the twisted story of the deadly competition where citizens gamble their lives to win a life-changing cash prize. In a letter to fans, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his excitement for the second season, saying “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

While details on the new season are still scarce, Hwang confirmed that the winner of Season 1, Gi-hun, will be returning along with the mysterious Front Man. Fans can also expect to see the killer doll Young-hee back with her new boyfriend. That’s not all.

The announcement also revealed that Squid Game will conclude with a third season set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. This will mark the end of the series that took the world by storm with its unique concept and gritty social commentary.

The first season of Squid Game was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking records to become the platform’s most-watched series ever. The show has also received widespread critical acclaim, winning multiple awards including three Primetime Emmys.

