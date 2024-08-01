Netflix Gives Shock To ‘Bharateeyudu’?

Bharateeyudu 2 was released on July 12 and became a massive box office disaster. Although its theatrical run has ended and fans are gradually moving on, the producers still deal with the repercussions. While the audience eagerly awaits its OTT release, the situation is more complex than it appears.

Netflix acquired the digital rights for Bharateeyudu 2 for 120 Cr rupees. The streaming giant is now reconsidering the agreed payment and has proposed a reduction. It is because of the film’s poor performance. The production company, taken aback by this proposal, has been told that Netflix will entertain discussions regarding the film’s third part only by accepting this reduced payment.

The financial mismatch between the movie’s budget and theatrical earnings has left distributors and buyers demanding corrective measures to mitigate their losses. Now, this situation has not only paved the way for the doubts on the film’s OTT release but also on the fate of the third part.

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath also face hurdles at Netflix, as the officials stepped back on their initial proposals after witnessing the box office performance of these films.

