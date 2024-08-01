Jyotika, Suriya & Karthi donates 50 Lakhs For Kerala Victims

Wayanad district of Kerala is severely hit with continuous rainfall, which has led to a disastrous landslide in several villages in that region. The landslides have claimed over 280 lives so far, the count is believed to increase thus making this horrific natural disaster more heartbreaking than expected.

The Wayanad Landslide has shaken the entire Nation. NDRF, Army, Local Police and Firefighters have been onsite for relief work which is now in its third day. Mortal remains are being found several miles from the main region thus making the incident denser and emotionally hard-hitting.

On this note, to help with Kerala Landslide relief work, actors Jyotika, Karthi & Suriya have donated Rs. 50 Lakhs to the CM Relief Fund. They also send their deepest condolences to the families and people of Kerala.

