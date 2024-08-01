Samantha’s Citadel Action Mode Teaser

Varun Dhawan and Samantha teamed up for Amazon Prime Video’s original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj and DK, this story is set in the universe of Citadel, which is a popular American web series. Today, the makers have released the much-anticipated teaser of this show.

The teaser has ‘Raat Baaki’ song playing in the background throughout. It sets up the tone nicely and blends well with the stunning action sequences that come on visuals. Both Varun and Samantha performed some breath-taking stunts in the series and we get a glimpse of them in the teaser. They seem to have shared a sizzling romantic chemistry as well.

Citadel features Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem in other key roles. The series will be out on November 7. This is Raj and DK’s third web series, after The Family Man and Farzi. This is also their second web project with Samantha, after The Family Man.

We got to see some action side of Samantha in The Family Man. It looks like we will see that action avatar in a full-fledged manner in this series. Avengers: End Game directors and American Citadel’s executive producers, the Russo Brothers, worked as Executive Producers for this Indian spin-off as well.

Tags Samantha

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯