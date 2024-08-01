I Do Give Up, And I Do Climb Back -Samantha

Queen bee Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented actress who is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the highly anticipated spy thriller series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, delivered an inspiring speech at the teaser launch event today.

During the press-meet, Samantha opened up about her experience working on the series, particularly her collaboration with Varun Dhawan. She described their partnership as a perfect sync, stating, “It was a partnership, like when we’d do action, it felt like a dance. It felt like, you know, we discussed this, the action felt like a romantic song because there was just so much sync.”

In a heartfelt moment, Samantha expressed her gratitude to the creators of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, saying, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory, because, at the last moment, I didn’t think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of Citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK for really coming to my rescue”.

The actress also shared her journey of preparing for the intense action sequences in the series, stating, “I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks.” At the same time when asked about how has she handled the lows, she shared, “It’s not like I don’t give up. I do give up. But I do climb back”— That broke the auditorium into shouts.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, directed by Raj and DK, is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

