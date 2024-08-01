Get Ready For, Nani’s Massive Show

The release date for Natural Star Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is swiftly approaching, with the film set to hit theaters on August 29th. To build anticipation, the makers are rolling out new updates, and today they unveiled a striking new poster featuring Nani.

Though Nani’s face is obscured, the poster exudes a fierce energy, teasing a massive show from Surya, his character name in the movie. This picture hints at a thrilling and high-octane August promotional campaign.

Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film stars Priyanka Mohan as the lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist in this unique action thriller.

