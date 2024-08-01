This Friday, Raj Tarun awaits two judgements

Hero Raj Tarun seems to be going through the most challenging phase of his life because he has been struggling both personally and professionally in recent times. While he failed to revive his low lying career due to lack of proper hit films, the recent allegations on his personal life by a girl named Lavanya, who claims herself as his girlfriend, has made his situation even more worse for him.

It is a known fact the Uyyala Jampala actor was booked under several charges by Narsingi Police after Lavanaya lodged a complaint on him last month. Cheating, cohabitation inducing a belief of lawful marriage and criminal intimidation are among the charges filed against him. He was allegedly in a relationship with his co-actor Malvi Malhotra, who along with her brother Mayank Malhotra threatened Lavanya with dire consequences.

Now, Raj Tarun approached the Telangana High Court to grant him anticipatory bail in the said case. He filed a petition and it was heard by the court earlier today. Reportedly, the court has directed the Public Prosecutor to take the complete details relating to the case from Narsingi Police for further course of action. The case will come up for hearing on Friday ( August 2nd).

Coincidentally, Raj Tarun’s upcoming film Tiragabadara Swamy is set for release on Friday. He needs a big relief on Friday from both the High Court and Telugu audiences as he is desperate to come out this mental turmoil and also make a comeback as an actor to stabilize his career. So, it is going to be a judgement day for Raj Tarun.

Tiragabadara Swamy is billed as a romantic drama with a mafia backdrop. Malvi Malhotra is the female lead in this film. AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary is the director.

Tags Raj Tarun

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯