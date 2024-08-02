The India House, After Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is the biggest blockbuster thus far for Nikhil who is presently working with the same production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts for a new Pan India film The India House. Anupam Kher who played a crucial role in Karthikeya 2 is part of The India House as well.

Although filming began in the first week of this month, Anupam Kher has joined the team today. His addition to the cast has injected fresh energy and enthusiasm into the team. The makers are also optimistic that the success of Karthikeya 2 will be replicated with this new project. As shown in the video, Anupam Kher sports a conventional look in the movie.

The India House which marks the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna is presented by Ram Charan and produced by Vikram Reddy and Abhishek Agarwal, with Hollywood technician Cameron Bryson handling cinematography.

In a 1905-set tale of love and revolution, Saiee Manjrekar plays the heroine opposite Nikhil.

Tags The India House

