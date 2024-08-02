Tharun Bhascker & Divorce Notice

Tharun Bhascker and Venu Udugula’s combo film was announced. The movie to be directed by debutant Vamsi Reddy Dondapati will be bankrolled by Venu Udugula and Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy under the banners of Arrow Cinemas and Dolamukhi Subhultron Films.

This film promises a captivating blend of wholesome entertainment and heartfelt emotions. It’s a unique story that delves into the love and daily lives of middle-class individuals through a humanistic lens. The announcement poster shows a stamp paper showing the character Srinivas Goud’s divorce from his wife, Srilatha.

In a bid to discover fresh talent, a casting call for new actors was announced today. The makers proclaimed to kick-start the shooting of this untitled movie in a couple of months.

More details are awaited.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯