Rajinikanth Not Interested In RAPO’s next?

Ram Pothineni is currently busy with his next film, Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannath. The film will be released on August 15th. Meanwhile, the actor has signed another film directed by Mahesh Babu P. Interesgintly, Superstar Rajinikanth was reportedly approached for a crucial cameo role in the film.

As per the sources in the film nagar, the film will be similar to that of Kuselan, which was released as Kathanayakudu in Telugu. Jagapathi Babu and Rajinikanth played the lead, and the story revolves around a barber, played by Jagapathi Babu, whose childhood friend Rajinikanth is a superstar. The struggles in Jagapathi Babu trying to meet Rajini form the crux of the story.

Coming back to the untitled film starring Ram, the film’s plot reportedly revolves around a young guy who comes to the city from his village to meet his favorite actor. The struggles and the journey he undergoes reportedly form the crux of the story.

We hear that Rajinikanth declined the offer, and Shiva Raj Kumar seems to be in consideration for the crucial role. The negotiations are still ongoing, and nothing has been finalized yet.

Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film.

