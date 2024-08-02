Mr Bachchan’s Jikki: Takes Back To Celestial Time

Starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the captivating Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is set for its theatrical debut on August 15th. As anticipation builds, the team is diligently working to amplify excitement for the film, directed by Harish Shankar.

Featuring a diverse array of captivating melodies and inventive compositions, Mickey J Meyer’s tracks cater to a wide range of musical tastes. Today, the makers released the film’s third single, Jikki, which has been beautifully filmed against the breathtaking natural scenery of Kashmir. The visuals capture the region’s picturesque landscapes, enhancing the song’s romantic ambiance.

The composition is infused with vintage vibes, adding a nostalgic charm that perfectly complements the song’s romantic essence. The song indeed takes you back to the time of celestial adobe with beautiful lyrics by Vanamali and soulful singing by Karthik and Ramya Behara.

Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri’s undeniable chemistry further enriches the visual experience, imbuing the song with a sense of elegance and allure.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is poised to be a highly anticipated action entertainer.

