Akshay Kumar delivered just two hits out of the fifteen of his films that were released so far post covid. In response to the critics & movie buffs who have been asking him to give a strong comeback, Akshay Kumar says,

‘I always believe whatever happens, happens for good. I don’t overthink & stress myself. Just 4 or 5 films did not run well & people are sending condolence messages as if I’m dead. People are asking me to give a comeback. All I want to ask those people is, where did I go to come back? I’m very much here. Doing my work non-stop. I will continue to do my work irrespective of what you guys say. I’m earning money with my hard work but not by begging. And, I will continue working the way I do until the end of my life’.

Akshay Kumar recently delivered one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood’s history with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His recent films like Selfiee, Mission Raniganj & Sarfira were unable to register decent numbers at the box office even after getting decent to good word of mouth from the very few people who watched them in theatres. Two of his films released already this year, and one of his films, Khel Khel Mein is set to release in theatres on the 15th of August, two more films are scheduled to release later this year and six other films are in various stages of production and will be released next year.

