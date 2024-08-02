Alanaati Ramachandrudu: Touching Love Saga

The film Alanaati Ramachandrudu which created a lot of enthusiasm with its promotional stuff has hit the screens today with good expectations. Seems like, the movie has met the expectations, as it received optimistic reports.

Alanaati Ramachandrudu is a heart-touching love saga with a fresh perspective. Through thoughtful storytelling and compelling performances, the film creates a rich and engaging portrayal of love and understanding between vastly different individuals.

Krishna Vamsi didn’t look like a debutant. The youngster looked apt in the role of a one-sided lover who is an introvert. Mokksha who played the leading lady was also good, in terms of looks and performance. Sashank T’s enchanting music is said to be one of the biggest assets.

Many also praise director Chilukuri Akash Reddy for his adept handling of the subject and commend the producers at Hyniva Creations for supporting such a project.

