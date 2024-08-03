Shivaraj Kumar Going Big In Tollywood

Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar needs no introduction to the Telugu audiences. Even though he did not do many films in Telugu, he is famous for his acting skills. Apart from that, he was first seen in Balakrishna’s Gautamiptura Satakarni. Now, he is enjoying a demand in Telugu Cinema.

Shivaraj Kumar himself has confirmed that he is going to be a part of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s next film, in the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The role of the actor is not revealed yet but he is likely to play a crucial role in the film. Now, we hear that he is also in consideration for Ram’s next.

If the reports are believed to be true, director Mahesh Babu of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is also in consideration for playing an important role in Ram’s next film. The official confirmation on the same is yet to come out.

On the other hand, Ram Pothineni is currently busy with the works of his next movie Double iSmart. The film is gearing up for a grand release on the 15th of August.

Tags Shivaraj Kumar

