Naveen Polishetty Is Back. Hilarious video

Naveen Polishetty already revealed that he met with an accident and is currently taking rest. The talented actor is currently recovering and will soon return to action. Interestingly, he shared a video today on social media, sharing how his life is currently going on. Naveen took a hilarious take at life as he is on a path to recovery.

“NEW VIDEO. Life oka zindagi aipoyindi 😜 See you soon JaaneJigars” wrote Naveen Polishetty, sharing the video.

NEW VIDEO. Life oka zindagi aipoyindi 😜 See you soon JaaneJigars ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6sNZ4L7nt4 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) August 3, 2024

“Humour gives courage to fight with problems in life. Keep smiling. I love making you guys smile. See you soon on the big screen with new films post fill recovery. Your Jaaane Jigar, Naveen Polishetty,” read the message at the end of the video.

In the video, we can see Naveen struggling through several films which have mass dialogues about having both hands. And then, Naveen switches to a cricket match where the umpire signals a six. Naveen took a hilarious take on his fractured hand and tried to entertain his fans.

There are multiple projects lined up for Naveen in Sithara Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, Niharika Entertainment and other big banners. The pre-production works of these movies are going on and he would start working on them one by one very soon. Naveen used this break time to work on his current scripts and also called for new scripts from filmmakers.

Tags Naveen

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯