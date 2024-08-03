Devara Heroine Tastes A Flop In Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine on the block in Tollywood as everyone awaits her debut with Devara. Interestingly, she had a new release in the Bollywood town now. Titled Ulajh, the film failed miserably at the box office. The movie opened to a lukewarm response from the audiences and it was released yesterday.

The film is made by the makers of Raazi and everyone thought that Ulajh would recreate the success of Raazi. However, the film could not impress the audiences. The film travels around the character of a female ambassador who becomes an undercover agent in London.

The poor plot, uninterested execution and boring scenes have made the film a disappointing watch. Moreover, those who watched the film for Jahnvi are also disappointed as they feel that her age and image does not align well with the character she played. On the whole, the public response has been overwhelmingly negative.

Jahnvi has been experimenting with female centric films in her career, at the early age but somehow, they are not up to the mark. It would be prudent for Janhvi Kapoor to focus on establishing her career in Tollywood with projects like those with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Otherwise, such setbacks will only diminish her market presence.

