Talk: All The Chaos Didn’t Help The Hero Anyway

Earlier when a controversy surrounding a personal life, like a hero’s private marriage or the leaking of an MMS clip of a heroine used to happen, the films featuring them, that used to hit theatres at that point in time, got huge openings. Looks like that stuff is not happening now. That brings us to hero Raj Tarun, whose personal life has become an interesting piece of discussion everywhere.

Raj Tarun’s film “Tiragabadara Saami” failed to get minimum openings at the box office despite all the chaos surrounding his personal life.

Not just Raj Tarun, his former girlfriend Lavanya Mannepalli accused Tiragabadara Saami heroine Malvi Malhotra is the reason for all the happenings. She stated that both Raj and Malvi are dating right now.

Even that angle didn’t help the film beget any attention, and in many places, shows are being canceled by the evening itself due to lack of audience.

At least the film should have made some impact with the teasers, trailer and finally with the story, but lack of any such element has resulted in the same fate for Raj Tarun as his previous films.

Sadly, even a controversy didn’t help the actor get some major attention at the box office. That also proves a point that audiences need ‘content’ inside the theatre, but not the content from the personal lives of heroes and heroines. Point to be noted.

Tiragabadara Saami

