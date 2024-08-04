Nani’s Dasara Triumphs at FilmFare Awards

In a stunning display of cinematic excellence, Natural Star Nani’s Dasara showed its dominance at the FilmFare Awards, capturing awards in six distinct categories.

Nani’s remarkable performance was a standout feature of the film, earning him the Best Actor award. His performance was marked by an extraordinary range and depth, bringing the character to life in a way that resonated powerfully with both critics and audiences.

Keerthy Suresh received the Best Actress award. Srikanth Odela has made history as the first debut director to win a Filmfare Award and also achieve a 100+ crore gross with his first film. Sathyan Sooryan, Avinash Kolla and Prem Rakshit master won awards in cinematography, production design, and choreography departments.

Each award represents a facet of the film’s excellence, from performance and direction to technical and creative achievements.

Nani announced that he would frame the award cards to celebrate the wins of his Dasara director Srikanth Odela, and his Hi Nanna director Shouryuv.

Dasara Nani

