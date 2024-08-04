Five Iconic Films But Not Even Five Tickets?

Every day and every moment, there will be no Telugu person at this moment who is not reading a meme built from the images of these films or from not using the dialogues from these movies.

They are the five iconic movies, which happen to be Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Naaku Nachhav, Manmadhudu, Malliswari and Jai Chiranjeeva. Guess what, all these films are directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar while written by Trivikram, and the first four of them are blockbusters. But that wouldn’t help one.

Despite the fact that he carved out five iconic movies, director Vijaya Bhaskar’s latest film couldn’t even get 5 tickets sold in many theatres other day— a sad thing of sorts. Launching his son, the director came up with the film “Usha Parinayam” which was released other day (Aug 2nd) along with a half-dozen other movies. However, the film didn’t even sell minimum tickets in multiplex chains like PVR.

Only if five tickets are sold and those five persons are present inside the theatre, a show will be screened, which otherwise it will be cancelled. With these show cancellations, one could understand how brutal the movie-market is right now.

