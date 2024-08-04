Tollywood’s First Event In Pithapuram, Aay Trailer Launch

Pithapuram, a town that has gained prominence in recent times, is all set to host a grand event on Monday (August 5th). The much-awaited theatrical trailer of the upcoming comedy entertainer, ‘AAY’, starring Jr NTR’s Brother-in-law Narne Nithiin, will be unveiled at the SatyaKrishna Convention Center by GA2 Pictures.

This marks an interesting moment as it is the first-ever film-related celebration to be held in Pithapuram. The town, which has seen a surge in popularity following the election of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as its representative, is now making its mark on the Telugu film industry.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of GA2 Pictures, ‘AAY’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day, August 15th.

