Full List of Winners: Filmfare 2024

The grand Filmfare Award event for 2024 took place in Hyderabad last night, amidst the presence of celebrities. Nani’s Dasara dominated in many departments and the film grabbed 6 awards. On the other hand, there are some surprises regarding Vaishnavi Chaitanya grabbing a Filmfare and Sangeeth Sobhan grabbing one for his Debut.
On the whole, it has been a fruitful event and check out the complete list of winners below:
Best Film: Balagam
Best Director: Venu Yeldandi – Balagam
Best Film – Critics – Baby
Best Actor (Male): Nani – Dasara
Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh – Dasara
Best Actor (Critics): Prakash Raj – Ranga Maarthaanda and Naveen Polishetty – Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty
Best Actress (Critics): Vaishnavi Chaitanya – Baby
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brahmanandam – Ranga Maarthaanda and Ravi Teja – Waltair Veerayya
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rupa Lakshmi – Balagam
Best Music Album: Baby – Vijay Bulganin
Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram – Baby
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra – Baby
Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan – Dasara
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith – Dasara
Best Production Design: Avinash Kolla – Dasara
Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela – Dasara and Shouryuv – Hi Nanna
Best Debut Actor Male – Sangeeth Shoban – MAD
