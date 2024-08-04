Full List of Winners: Filmfare 2024

The grand Filmfare Award event for 2024 took place in Hyderabad last night, amidst the presence of celebrities. Nani’s Dasara dominated in many departments and the film grabbed 6 awards. On the other hand, there are some surprises regarding Vaishnavi Chaitanya grabbing a Filmfare and Sangeeth Sobhan grabbing one for his Debut.

On the whole, it has been a fruitful event and check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Film: Balagam

Best Director: Venu Yeldandi – Balagam

Best Film – Critics – Baby

Best Actor (Male): Nani – Dasara

Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh – Dasara

Best Actor (Critics): Prakash Raj – Ranga Maarthaanda and Naveen Polishetty – Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Best Actress (Critics): Vaishnavi Chaitanya – Baby

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brahmanandam – Ranga Maarthaanda and Ravi Teja – Waltair Veerayya

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rupa Lakshmi – Balagam

Best Music Album: Baby – Vijay Bulganin

Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram – Baby

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra – Baby

Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan – Dasara

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith – Dasara

Best Production Design: Avinash Kolla – Dasara

Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela – Dasara and Shouryuv – Hi Nanna

Best Debut Actor Male – Sangeeth Shoban – MAD

