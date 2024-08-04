Baby at 69th FilmFare: Cult Blockbuster Creates History

Cult blockbuster “Baby,” directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, has reached a new historic milestone. Featuring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in leading roles, the film won five awards at the Filmfare South 2024 Awards out of its eight nominations.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya was honored with the Best Actress award for her exceptional performance. The film was recognized as Best Film for its commercial success, including its achievement as a 100-crore grosser. Vijay Bulganin received the Best Music Composer award for his work on the soundtrack, highlighted by the popular song “Oo Rendu Meghalila.” Ananth Sriram was awarded Best Lyricist for his enchanting lyrics, while Sriram Chandra earned the Best Singer award for his performance of the song.

These awards underscore the film’s widespread appeal and the outstanding efforts of its team. Director Sai Rajesh’s storytelling was also commended. Additionally, the success of “Baby” has sparked interest in a forthcoming Bollywood remake, with work on the Hindi version progressing rapidly. More details will be announced soon.

