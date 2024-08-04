Anticipation Builds For Double ISMART Trailer

Director Puri Jagannadh is carefully overseeing every detail of the production for Double ISMART, underscoring the high expectations for the sequel to his blockbuster iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni.

The anticipation for the trailer of Double ISMART to be launched today in Vizag has reached a fever pitch, capturing the attention of all. Director Puri Jagannadh has invested significant effort into the crafting of the Double ISMART trailer, ensuring it encapsulates the essence of wholesome entertainment.

Puri’s reputation for delivering engaging content makes this trailer launch particularly significant, as it will offer the first substantive look at the film’s potential.

Both Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt are poised to bring these potent characters to life. Double ISMART, which also stars Kavya Thapar, is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15th.

