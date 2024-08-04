Naveen Polishetty Wins Filmfare Best Actor(critics) Award

In a dazzling night of glitz and glamour, Naveen Polishetty clinched the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for his stellar performance in “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” The annual event, held in Hyderabad , saw the crème de la crème of the south film industry gather to celebrate excellence in Indian cinema.

“Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty,” a romantic comedy that has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, showcases Polishetty’s remarkable versatility and impeccable comic timing. The film narrates the story of Siddhu Polishetty, played by Naveen, a stand-up comedian who crosses paths with Anvitha Shetty, an ambitious chef, portrayed by Anushka Shetty. Their delightful chemistry and the film’s engaging narrative have been widely praised by both critics and fans.

Naveen Polishetty, known for his dynamic performances and natural flair for humor, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt acceptance speech. “This award means the world to me. ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ was a labor of love, and I’m thrilled that the audience connected with Siddhu’s journey. I dedicate this award to my incredible team and my fans, who have always believed in me,” he said, holding the iconic black lady statuette.

Polishetty’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of inspirational. Starting with minor roles and gradually carving a niche for himself with standout performances in blockbuster films like “Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya” and “Jathi Ratnalu,” he has proven his mettle time and again. His unique ability to blend humor with heartfelt emotion has made him a favorite among the audience and critics alike.

The award for “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty” not only highlights Naveen’s acting prowess but also underscores the film’s success in bringing fresh, relatable stories to the silver screen. Directed by P. Mahesh Babu, the film has been lauded for its witty screenplay, engaging dialogues, and the seamless performances of its cast.

As Naveen Polishetty basks in the glory of his Filmfare win, he continues to inspire aspiring actors and entertain millions. His upcoming projects are eagerly awaited, promising more laughter and memorable performances.

With this accolade, Naveen Polishetty has cemented his place as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema. His journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the unyielding spirit to pursue one’s passion. Fans and critics alike are excited to see what he brings to the screen next, as he continues to shine brightly in the world of Indian cinema.

