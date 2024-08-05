Kalki’s Unbelievable Sunday Says Something

The box office performance of “Kalki 2898 AD” has seen a remarkable boost, especially the last Sunday (Aug 4th) in Hyderabad. With multiplexes like AMB, PVR, and Prasads offering tickets at a reduced price of ₹150, families flocked to theaters to enjoy the film. Many viewers returned for a second viewing, while others experienced the movie for the first time. This surge in audience attendance highlights a key trend: when ticket prices are lowered, more people are willing to watch films, regardless of the initial reviews.

This success stands in contrast to several recent releases that struggled at the box office, primarily due to high ticket prices. Films like “Guntur Kaaram” and “Bharateeyudu 2” have seen ticket prices soar to ₹470 or more in popular multiplexes, which has deterred many potential viewers. The steep pricing has made it difficult for these films to attract large audiences, even with star power behind them. As a result, some movies have failed to meet expectations, demonstrating the impact of pricing on box office performance.

The positive response to “Kalki” the other Sunday showcases importance of affordability in cinema. When films are priced reasonably, they can draw in larger crowds, creating a more vibrant theater experience. This trend suggests that filmmakers and producers should consider the pricing strategies for their films to maximize audience turnout and revenue.

By keeping ticket prices accessible, filmmakers can ensure that more viewers have the opportunity to enjoy their work. However, our producers are making sure that only a week of collections is enough for them, and the rest will be paid in big chunks by OTTs, they are pricing films at heavy prices, and paying a price later!

