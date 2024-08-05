Waah! Rajamouli & Family Exposed Personal Life

In a surprising turn of events, legendary director SS Rajamouli and his family have opened up about their personal lives in the Netflix documentary “Modern Masters.”

While many filmmakers in the industry prefer to keep their private lives separate from their professional work, Rajamouli’s candid revelations have caught the attention of audiences, particularly those outside the Telugu community.

The life of one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, known for his epic blockbusters like “Baahubali” and “RRR”, is surely interesting. The documentary explores not just Rajamouli’s professional journey but also his family dynamics and personal experiences.

It highlights his marriage to Rama Rajamouli, who has been a significant support in his career, working as a costume designer for many of his films. Rama herself revealed that she’s a divorcee with a kid, and his son Karthikeya added that he still remembers the times as a kid when he used to call Rajamouli as uncle.

At the same time, Keeravani and Vijayendra Prasad explained how the family suffered from debts and how Rajamouli has grown amidst all of that. Rajamouli’s decision to share his personal life stands in contrast to the common practice in the film industry, where many stars prefer to maintain a level of privacy. This openness has surely earned a new respect for Rajamouli and his family.

