Demanded 2 Cr; Settled for 60 Lakhs!

Manjummel Boys is one of the big hits from Malayalam film industry this year. The film was released in Telugu as well with the same title. Post the film’s release, the makers received a notice from music composer Ilaiyaraaja for the unauthorised usage of ‘Kanmani’ song in the film.

The film Manjummel Boys carries the famous song Kanmani during a very important situation in the film. Ilaiyaraaja who owns the rights to the song claimed that the team failed to obtain an NOC from him. But, the team Manjummel Boys got the rights from the audio label that owns the song.

However, the producers of the film, Manjummel Boys, Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony, reportedly paid a sum of Rs 60 lakh as compensation to composer Ilaiyaraaja to settle the controversy.

Ilaiyaraaja initially demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore after the Malayalam film became a monumental success. But, after multiple negotiations, the team settled it for Rs. 60 lakhs.

Ilaiyaraaja composed the song Kanmani, for the film Gunaa, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

