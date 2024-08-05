Resounding Response To Double ISMART

After generating significant buzz through a teaser, songs, and various promotional materials, the makers of Double ISMART unveiled the theatrical trailer yesterday. The wonderfully cut trailer provided a tantalizing glimpse of what audiences can expect, setting the stage for a highly anticipated cinematic event.

The trailer unfolded the storyline of Double ISMART. Usually, Puri writes character-driven scripts, whereas this new movie seems to have a proper and potential story, other than strong characters. The trailer which appealed largely to the masses has got a resounding response with 7 million+ views. It is trending No 1 on Youtube.

The common opinion is that Puri is back. In fact, the director showed his pen power yet again. The dialogues are whistle-worthy. Ram impressed highly with his double energy. Sanjay Dutt’s presence is a big bonus.

With immense anticipation building, Double ISMART is set to grace the cinemas on August 29th.

