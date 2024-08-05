‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Climax Shoot Underway

Excitement is at an all-time high as the team of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is currently filming the movie’s climax. Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are at the top of the pack on this high-octane sequence, which is being shot on a massive set at Ramoji Film City. The film, helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be an action spectacle, with the climax being a particular highlight.

The makers are confident that the climax action sequence will generate goosebumps. It is expected to be not just about fascinating action choreography but also about emotions. Climax is crucial for sequels. As it is, Sukumar is aware of the sky-high expectations of the audience.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Mireslow Kuba Brozek are working on the movie alongside production designers S Rama Krishna and N Monica.

The pan-Indian action movie will head to theatres on December 6th.

Tags Pushpa

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯