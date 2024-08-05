Rakul Preet To Feed More Millets To Hyderabad

Dazzling beauty Rakul Preet Singh, a well-known starlet in Tollywood, is making waves not only in acting but also in the food business. She has already established a gym in Hyderabad and partnered with a restaurant chain. Now, she is set to introduce organic millet to the city.

The ‘Nannaku Prematho’ actress recently opened a restaurant called “Arambam: Starts with Millet” in Madhapur, Hyderabad. This eatery focuses on millet-based dishes, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

And now, Rakul aims to change how people view millet cuisine, making it both tasty and healthy. She is planning to sell organic millets in Hyderabad, further contributing to the city’s health-conscious food scene. Looking at her healthy and fit physique, surely people are going to believe whatever she sells when it is related to food, isn’t it?

Despite moving to Mumbai to pursue her Bollywood career and later getting married to a Bollywood producer, Rakul is still struggling there in the Hindi film industry, while she continues her business investments in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, while she faces allegations in Drugs case, her brother Aman Preet was recently taken into custody by the police for consuming and buying drugs.

Tags Rakul Preet Singh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯