Allu Arjun and Nani’s Friendly Banter Over Awards

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Natural Star Nani, two of Telugu cinema’s talented stars, recently engaged in a friendly exchange on social media after Nani won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards South for his performance in the film Dasara.

When Nani tweeted about his latest trophy, Allu Arjun congratulated him, saying “Congratulations. Well Deserved”. Nani, in turn, replied, “Thank you bunny. Am Sure next year ‘The Rule’ guy will take many more home”, referring to Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Nani expressed his wish that Pushpa Raj from Pushpa 2 will bring home more Filmfare awards in the coming year. Allu Arjun responded enthusiastically, saying, “I really hope that comes true”.

This friendly exchange between the two talented actors has captured the hearts of fans and has been widely shared and discussed on social media platforms. Allu Arjun recently made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Film Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Nani, known for his versatility and powerful performances, has also been praised for his work in films like Jersey and Dasara.

The mutual respect and camaraderie between Allu Arjun and Nani on the social media platform X is giving some awe-moments to film lovers.

