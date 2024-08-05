A great tree falls, Tollywood Mourns

A grand old tree in Kumaradevam village, Kovvuru Mandal, East Godavari District, has succumbed and fallen apart due to the ongoing rains. This 150-year-old tree was not just any tree, but an iconic Telugu cinema landmark, that provided the backdrop to TFI movies from Padipantalu (1976) to Rangasthalam (2018).

Mooga Manasulu (1964), Padmavyuham (1973), Trisulam (1984) and Sitaramayya Gari Manavaralu (1991) are some of the few films that have shot in front of this old tree. The tree has reportedly been a location for more than 300 films till date.

గోదావరి వరద ఉధృతికి నేలకొరిగిన సినిమా చెట్టు.



తూర్పుగోదావరి జిల్లా కొవ్వూరు మండలం కుమారదేవం గ్రామంలో గోదావరి నది తీరాన ఉన్న 150 సంవత్సరాల చరిత్ర కలిగిన గన్నేరు చెట్టు. అనేక సినిమాలు ఈ చెట్టు నీడలో తీయడం వల్ల ఈ చెట్టుకు సినిమా చెట్టు అని పేరు. నిర్మాతలకు, దర్శకులకు వారి సినిమాలో… pic.twitter.com/VqTHDS3jtq — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) August 5, 2024

This tree has earned a beloved place in the hearts of filmmakers Vamsy, K Viswanath and K Raghavendra Rao. Vamsy had also eaten food with his friends near the tree many times.

The fall of this historic tree has united many locals and cinema lovers, who have been taking to social media to express their grief and share fond memories.

