Another Romantic Moment From Mr Bachchan

The film Mr Bachchan in the combination of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar is a blend of mass, action, romance, and entertainment. The makers upped the game in promotions, as the release date is fast approaching.

Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse are featured in a new and captivating romantic poster that shows the duo indulging in an intimate moment, strategically designed to build anticipation for the film’s trailer, which is set to be released on August 7th.

Apparently, a romantic and action-packed trailer is loading. Already the teaser showed both the aspects, whereas the trailer is likely to give a much better glimpse into the film’s story.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is set in a period backdrop and Ravi Teja will be seen as an honest income tax officer.

The movie is up for release on August 15th.

