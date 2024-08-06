Telusu Kada.. Siddu In Love With Raashi

Hero Siddu Jonnalagadda, who is currently riding high with a series of successful films, has embarked on a new project, Telusu Kada. This film marks the directorial debut of acclaimed stylist Neeraja Kona and is being produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

The shoot for this romantic comedy begins today in Hyderabad, kicking off the first of a planned month-long schedule. During this period, the team will focus on filming key scenes and songs, with Siddu Jonnalagadda leading a prominent cast.

Joining Siddu in this cinematic journey on day one is actress Raashi Khanna, whereas Srinidhi Shetty, who plays the other female lead will join them soon. Viva Harsha has been cast in a pivotal role. Telusu Kada promises to offer more than just a love story, exploring themes of friendship, family, sacrifice, and self-love.

The film boasts a talented crew, with S Thaman handling the music, Gnana Shekar overseeing cinematography, and Naveen Nooli taking charge of editing, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.

