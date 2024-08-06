What Is Siddhu’s Role In Mr Bachchan?

Raviteja’s Mr Bachchan has gained immense attention, thanks to the director Harish Shankar’s frank interviews and straightforward answers during the promotions, apart from the heroine Bhagyasree Borse’s stunning looks.

The romantic posters and the songs are keeping the movie trending with the release just ten days away. Meanwhile, here is an update about an interesting cameo appearance in the movie.

It is already known that our own DJ Tillu Siddhu Jonnalagadda is doing a cameo in the movie and here are more details about the same. Reportedly, Siddhu Jonnalagadda will be appearing in a fight scene that lasts for about 2 to 3 minutes in the second half of the movie. The role is small but is heard to be a super exciting one.

A romantic and action-packed trailer will be released on August 7th. The director Harish Shankar expressed great confidence in Mr. Bachchan’s output as he said that his presentation of Raviteja will be 100 times to the expectations of fans.

It has to be seen how Tillu’s presence in Mass Maharaja’s world would excite the fans. Mr Bachchan is all set for release on August 15.

