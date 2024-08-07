Murari Re-Release Sensation on Book My Show

Re-releasing old blockbusters and cult films in theatres has become a trend in Tollywood over the last 2-3 years. Films like Okkadu, Pokiri, Jalsa, Kushi, Simhadri, Orange, Desamuduru, Businessman, etc. did exceptionally well when Re-Released in theatres.

Now, Cult classic film, Murari is Re-Releasing in theatres on the occasion of Superstar Maheshbabu’s birthday on 09th August. Taking the trade by surprise, ticket sales for the film are trending exceptionally well not just in Telugu states but also in Bangalore city, North America & Australia.

Until yesterday, 100K+ tickets were sold out in India just on the ticket booking portal, Book My Show. This is a mind-blowing number considering the genre. It is not a commercial masala film for fans to celebrate in theatres and yet, tickets are getting sold out like hotcakes.

Businessman last year and Murari, Superstar Mahesh Babu now has two films in his name with more than 100K ticket sales on Book My Show since the ticketing portal introduced the daily trend feature last year. Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli also crossed 100K ticket sales on Book My Show but overall, Vijay had only one film in his name but Mahesh Babu has two films in his name which crossed 100K ticket sales.

Okkadu, Pokiri, Businessman & now Murari, Maheshbabu’s films always are setting new benchmarks with Re-Releases and remember, he still has Athadu and Khaleja to be Re-Released. Both films are sure to create a sensation at the ticket window whenever they get Re-Released in theatres.

