Prabhas donates Rs2 cr to Wayanad relief

Prabhas is currently one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. He is known for his philanthropic deeds and generous contributions during crises. He is always at the forefront of humanitarian and philanthropic activities.

Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed heavy rains and landslides around July 30, resulting in the loss of numerous lives. Many South Indian superstars donated money to aid the landslide victims.

Prabhas has become the latest celebrity to contribute to Wayanad relief efforts. The actor donated Rs. 2 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund for this purpose.

This is not the first time Prabhas has gone all out to help those in urgent need. He has made significant contributions during natural disasters in the Telugu states, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other difficult times.

“The amount the actor has donated is just a way of giving back to society and thanking his fans for the tremendous support he has received since the very beginning,” said a source close to the actor.

