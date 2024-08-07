Devara Song Controversy: Original Composer Responds

The release of “Chuttamalle,” the second single from the upcoming film Devara, has stirred a huge debate among music fans. Composed by Anirudh and featuring lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, the song showcases the chemistry between lead actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, with the Bollywood beauty hitting it out of the park through glamour.

However, many listeners have noted striking similarities between “Chuttamalle” and the popular Sri Lankan song “Manike Mage Hithe,” which was created by Chamath Sangeeth and performed by Yohani. This resemblance has led to discussions on social media, with some users accusing Anirudh of copying the tune. Comments like “Anirudh stole this tune” have circulated, raising questions about the originality in his work.

In response to the controversy, Chamath Sangeeth, the original composer of “Manike Mage Hithe,” expressed his admiration for Anirudh. He stated that he was pleased to see his song inspired Anirudh’s creation.

Despite the backlash, “Chuttamalle” has already gained significant attention, amassing millions of views online. The song’s romantic visuals and heartfelt melody are still working in its favour.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯