Nayanthara’s Annapoorani Returns to Netflix With A Twist

Netflix has announced that Nayanthara’s film “Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food” will be back on its platform from this Friday but with a twist.

A couple of months ago, the film was taken down from Netflix shortly after its first release because some Hindu groups complained about it. They felt that certain scenes were offensive in the lines of Love Jihad, especially one where the main character was shown participating in Islamic practices.

In response to the complaints, Zee Studios, the film’s producer, apologized and said they would remove the film temporarily to make changes. However now, Netflix announced that the film will not be available to viewers in India from August 9th, instead, people in other countries will be able to watch it.

Nayanthara expressed her sadness over the situation. She said the film was meant to inspire people and not to hurt anyone’s feelings. She also stated that she respects all religious beliefs.

As “Annapoorani” returns to streaming on August 9, 2024, it brings up important discussions about creativity and cultural sensitivity.

