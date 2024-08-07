Three Latest Updates on Raj Tarun & Lavanya Case

The ongoing legal battle between actor Raj Tarun and his former partner Lavanya Mannepally has taken several dramatic turns recently, drawing huge attention on the social media amidst the ongoing media trial. Here are the three latest updates on the case:

— Allegations of Drug Use: In a new development, Raj Tarun’s lawyer along with his friend, Sekhar Bhasha, have introduced a new allegation involving drugs. They claim that a girl (Priyanka) has come forward to testify, stating that Lavanya forced her to become addicted to drugs. Additionally, audio clips containing romantic conversations featuring Lavanya and another individual, Mastan Sai, have surfaced, further complicating the narrative surrounding their relationship, and also those talks gave hints about drug usage too.

— Complaint Against Sekhar Bhasha: Lavanya has filed a complaint at the Narsinghi Police Station against Sekhar Bhasha, accusing him of verbally abusing her. This incident escalated when Lavanya was caught on camera slapping him with a sandal, which has since gone viral, adding to the public interest in the case.

— Raj Tarun’s Parents Involved: In a surprising twist, Raj Tarun’s parents have complained that Lavanya is harassing them. This development highlights the growing tensions not only between Raj and Lavanya but also involving their families, while Raj Tarun applied for anticipatory bail in High Court for reasons better known to him.

As the case continues to unfold, it remains a focal point of discussion in the Telugu film industry and among fans, while Lavanya and Sekhar Bhasha have become regulars in many prime-time media debates now.

